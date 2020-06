Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 18:14 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

After dissident group of German Greens lobbied for gene editing to be de-regulated, spokesmen re-affirm Party's commitment to strong regulation under the EU's GMO laws

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19444-de-regulation-of-gene-editing-out-of-the-question-greens