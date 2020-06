Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufa

