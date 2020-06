Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 June 2020

Flagstone Foods LLC, of Robersonville, NC, is recalling its 14-ounce packages of North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix because they may contain undeclared cashews. The product comes in a 14-ounce, plastic stand-up resealable package, marked with UPC Code 0- 80948-63064-4 and lot code # 05M042

