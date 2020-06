Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 21:19 Hits: 3

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday hailed news from the United Kingdom that a common steroid, dexamethasone, can potentially help save the lives of patients with severe cases of COVID-19, but it warned that it is by no means a cure-all.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066572