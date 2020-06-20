“Triple-Washed and Ready to Enjoy” – Cyclospora is still on the lettuce in the bag – by the way, “who made the salad”?

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 23:42 Hits: 7

ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores likely did not make the “Cyclospora Salad.” It is most likely that one processor co-packed the “Triple-Washed and Ready to Enjoy” salads for the store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. This applies only to the store brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

States with ill cases: Iowa (28), Illinois (23), Kansas (1), Minnesota (10), Missouri (7)and Nebraska (7)

FDA and CDC are recommending that consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve all ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri, all Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska, and Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad sold in Illinois.

Cyclospora: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Attorneys and Lawyers have represented victims of Cyclospora and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.

If you or a family member became ill with a Cyclospora infection after consuming food and you are interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Cyclospora attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/triple-washed-and-ready-to-enjoy-cyclospora-is-still-on-the-lettuce-in-the-bag-by-the-way-who-made-the-salad/