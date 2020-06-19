Students and Healthcare Services on Maine’s Island Communities Stay Connected

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 13:24 Hits: 8

Maine’s island communities are scattered up and down the coastline, many of them miles out to sea - they’re rural communities carving out a life both in and on the Atlantic Ocean. Despite the distance from the mainland, the educators and healthcare workers in this remote area of the state are dedicated to providing the critical services our island residents depend on and have adapted to the necessary changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the elements of this adaptation has been through the use of telecommunications, and as State Director of USDA Rural Development in Maine, I’m happy our agency has been able to serve as a key partner in bringing this technology to our rural island communities.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/06/19/students-and-healthcare-services-maines-island-communities-stay-connected