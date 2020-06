Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 June 2020

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink for the potential presence of a milk allergen.

