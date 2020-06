Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 13:58 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 crisis has caused a dramatic spike in the number of Syrian refugees in need of emergency assistance in the last three months, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, in an appeal for funding to confront new challenges posed by the health emergency.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066382