Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:14 Hits: 2

The number of people in Latin America and the Caribbean living in extreme poverty could surpass 83 million this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant rise in hunger, according to a UN report released on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066412