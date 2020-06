Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

One of the best things about the summer is finally getting to enjoy the warm weather outside, Backyard barbecues and picnics for you and your household can be a great way to get outside while staying safe. But rising temperatures can also bring food safety risks. During warm weather it’s even more important to make sure your food is safe by keeping it “cool for the summer.”

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/06/17/keep-food-cool-summer-avoid-foodborne-illness