The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New on the Podcast: Baldemar Velasquez on Amplifying the Voices of Migrant Farmworkers

Category: Food Hits: 6

Baldemar Velasquez, Founder and President of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, joins the podcast to discuss labor unions, farmworkers’ rights, and advocating for change.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Baldemar Velasquez on Amplifying the Voices of Migrant Farmworkers appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/06/new-on-the-podcast-baldemar-velasquez-on-amplifying-the-voices-of-migrant-farmworkers/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version