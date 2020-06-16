New on the Podcast: Labor Leader Marc Perrone Explains Why Food Workers Are Still at Risk for COVID-19

Articles

Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by Marc Perrone, the international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW). Perrone has been a labor leader for more than four decades and has led UFCW since 2014.

They talk about the risks food system workers face from COVID-19, and why shoppers can’t let their commitment to protecting themselves and others start to slip. The UFCW has also called for grocery employees to be designated as first responders, and Perrone explains why this status would be important to securing better protections and even pay for vital food system workers.

