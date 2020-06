Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 7

The Governments of Myanmar and Finland today launched a trailblazing project designed to allow for monitoring of forests in a manner that is sensitive to local conflicts and protects human rights. The five-year project will be led by FAO thanks to a EUR 8 million endowment from the Government of Finland.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1293235/icode/