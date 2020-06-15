The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: Sara Roversi Talk Future Food Institute and Food Technology

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” the founder of Future Food Institute Sara Roversi talks about the Future Food Institute’s usage of technology and research to create a sustainable agri-food system. She also provides advice for how students and teachers can take advantage of the recent online learning platform.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

 

