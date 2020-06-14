Raw Macadamia Nuts recalled over Salmonella

Articles

NOW Health Group, Inc. (NOW), of Bloomingdale, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling its NOW Real Food® Raw Macadamia Nuts – Product Code 7119, Lot#3141055 – because this lot has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

This lot was distributed online and in retail stores nationwide.

Recalled products include:

Item Number Description Lot Number Best By Date 7119 NOW Real Food® Raw Macadamia Nuts, Unsalted, 8 oz. pouch 3141055 01/2021

No other NOW Real Food® products are affected or are involved in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

NOW became aware of the potential contamination after routine sampling in a later lot of finished product (which contained the same lot of raw material as used in the recalled lot) found the bacteria. This later finished product lot was not released and remains in a quarantined state.

