Rusty’s Seafood Market of Lorida, Florida, is recalling all five of its Captain Rusty’s Seafood Dips due to the presence of undeclared allergens. People who have allergies to fish (mahi, salmon, whiting, pollock, threadfin bream), crustacean shellfish (crab, lobster, shrimp), wheat, eggs, soy or mil

