Category: Food Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 22:32 Hits: 7

NOW Health Group, Inc. (NOW), of Bloomingdale, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling its NOW Real Food® Raw Macadamia Nuts – Product Code 7119, Lot#3141055 – because this lot has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in youn

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/now-health-group-inc-voluntarily-recalls-now-real-food-rraw-macadamia-nuts-because-possible-health