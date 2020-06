Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 23:18 Hits: 4

RONG SHING TRADING NY INC. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 21.1oz (600g) of Xi Zhi Liang Fruit Jelly Cups (喜唧郎什果果凍杯), container code, “BEST BEFORE 12.30.2020,” because they may pose a choking hazard. Small jelly cups containing konjac powder have previously been implicated in choking deaths of chi

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rong-shing-trading-ny-inc-brooklyn-ny-recalling-its-211oz-600g-xi-zhi-liang-fruit-jelly-cup