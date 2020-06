Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 13:07 Hits: 3

Despite diligent inspection efforts, invasive species still enter our country, overrunning great areas and causing substantial damage. These non-native, exotic plant species threaten agriculture, forestry, and ecosystems by reducing crop yields, degrading water quality, and threatening biodiversity in altered habitats.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/06/11/florida-lab-front-lines-battle-against-invasive-species