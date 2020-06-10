Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 16:57 Hits: 7

Chef Marc Murphy joins the podcast to talk about his culinary style, advocacy in the food system, the future of the restaurant industry, and exciting new opportunities in his career.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Chef Marc Murphy on the Restaurant Industry and Finding New Opportunities appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/06/new-on-the-podcast-chef-marc-murphy-on-the-restaurant-industry-and-finding-new-opportunities/