Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 10:50 Hits: 4

Authors: GM Watch

Amendment to the Agriculture Bill without full Commons debate is "violation of the political process that is not acceptable in a parliamentary democracy"

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19428-don-t-de-regulate-risky-gene-editing-scientists-tell-eustice