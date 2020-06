Articles

Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

After months of lockdowns, countries are cautiously starting to ease travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to research published Monday by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, stressed "the need for vigilance, responsibility and international cooperation as the world slowly opens up again."

