Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

A better understanding of the role of ecosystems and biodiversity in addressing diseases and other threats to people’s lives, health, and livelihoods will enable us to overcome the COVID-19 challenges and prevent the re-emergence of such devastating outbreaks in the future. This was the key take-away from the virtual celebration of World Environment Day 2020, organized by FAO today.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1279385/icode/