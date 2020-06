Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 09:25 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

Long before Trump and Co. sought a Chinese scapegoat for the president’s incompetence, researchers understood that the possibility of a laboratory escape was plausible

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19423-sars-cov-2-virus-very-possibly-arose-from-bat-coronavirus-research-in-chinese-laboratory