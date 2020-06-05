Marc Oshima on Innovations in Urban Vertical Farming and Frida Herrera-Endinjok on Nutrition Justice

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:43 Hits: 5

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Marc Oshima, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer for AeroFarms, a technology company that operates indoor vertical farms around the world. They discuss how the latest innovations in controlled agriculture can bring healthy food to urban communities while also minimizing environmental impact. Dani also interviews Frida Herrera-Endinjok, a student activist, master gardener, and food system leader from California State University at Northridge. They discuss Frida’s work eliminating food waste on college campuses and improving nutrition in underserved communities through urban community gardening education.

