Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:40 Hits: 6

Dani and Nancy Roman, CEO and President of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) discuss PHA’s new food distribution initiative, the importance of healthy eating among children, and the ways that industry leaders in the food and wellness industry are responding to a rapidly changing landscape.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Nancy Roman on Fresh Food Distribution and Promoting Healthy Eating Among Children. appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/06/new-on-the-podcast-nancy-roman-on-fresh-food-distribution-and-promoting-healthy-eating-among-children/