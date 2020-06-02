The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: Panera’s Sara Burnett and Farmer Ron Mardesen on Building Healthy, Humane Supply Chains

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by Sara Burnett, the vice president for wellness and food policy at Panera, and Ron Mardesen, an Iowa farmer who sells humanely raised hogs to Niman Ranch.

They talk about how both restaurants and farmers are adapting to COVID-19, reducing food waste, and forming sustainable partnerships.

