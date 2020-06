Articles

Somali immigrant Safia Munye opened the Minneapolis restaurant Mama Safia's Kitchen with her retirement savings. It was destroyed. "This can be replaced. George's life cannot," she says.

(Image credit: Jim Urquhart for NPR)

