New on the Podcast: Devon Klatell, Dr. Katie Wilson Talk the Role of Philanthropy, School Lunches, and Access to Healthy Food

Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Devon Klatell, Managing Director of Food Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation and Dr. Katie Wilson, Executive Director at Urban School Food Alliance talk about what is required to ensure children receive healthy, nutritious food. They discuss the role of philanthropy, school lunch distribution efforts, and the recent USDA-FNS nationwide waivers.

