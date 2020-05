Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 13:35 Hits: 5

You can now apply for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provides direct payments to farmers and ranchers to offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications will be accepted through August 28, 2020.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/05/29/usda-now-accepting-applications-coronavirus-food-assistance-program