Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 16:36 Hits: 5

As a low-wage worker, Yesenia Ortiz wishes she would get paid more during the pandemic because of the extra level of risk to which she is exposed.

(Image credit: Sarah Gonzalez/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/29/860845135/people-cant-see-it-but-this-grocery-worker-still-wears-lipstick-under-her-mask?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food