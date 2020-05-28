The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Forest Service Research Reduces Fire Danger in Chernobyl Contaminated Zone

In April 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine exploded and heavily contaminated nearly 40,000 square miles with radioisotopes. The contaminated area became known as the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine and the Polesie Radioecological Reserve in Belarus. Today, the site remains heavily contaminated and access is restricted primarily to staff working to stabilize the remnants of the exploded reactor.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/05/28/forest-service-research-reduces-fire-danger-chernobyl-contaminated-zone

