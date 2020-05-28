Forest Service Research Reduces Fire Danger in Chernobyl Contaminated Zone

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 14:20 Hits: 3

In April 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine exploded and heavily contaminated nearly 40,000 square miles with radioisotopes. The contaminated area became known as the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine and the Polesie Radioecological Reserve in Belarus. Today, the site remains heavily contaminated and access is restricted primarily to staff working to stabilize the remnants of the exploded reactor.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/05/28/forest-service-research-reduces-fire-danger-chernobyl-contaminated-zone