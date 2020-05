Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 09:07 Hits: 6

Authors: GM Watch

“We can’t exclude the possibility that this came from a laboratory experiment rather than from an animal” – Prof Nikolai Petrovsky

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19412-lab-escape-theory-of-sars-cov-2-origin-gaining-scientific-support