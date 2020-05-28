The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Colby Duren Talks Indigenous Food and Agriculture Policy

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Colby Duren, Director of the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative.

Dani and Colby discuss food and agriculture policy from Tribal governments to the federal government. They also talk about the importance of teaching youth about agriculture, business, policy, and nutrition.

