Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Colby Duren, Director of the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative.

Dani and Colby discuss food and agriculture policy from Tribal governments to the federal government. They also talk about the importance of teaching youth about agriculture, business, policy, and nutrition.

The post Colby Duren Talks Indigenous Food and Agriculture Policy appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/colby-duren-talks-indigenous-food-and-agriculture-policy/