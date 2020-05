Articles

On behalf of the 26 UN agencies operating in Italy, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today signed an agreement with the Italian Red Cross on measures aimed at protecting the health of employees and visitors to the agencies’ premises in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

