New on the Podcast: Lawrence Haddad on Promoting Nutritious Foods, Josef Schmidhuber on Agricultural Economics

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani talks with Lawrence Haddad, the Executive Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). GAIN works with governments, nonprofit organizations, and businesses to promote nutritious foods in areas of the world with malnutrition. Haddad describes to Dani the current state of countries facing malnutrition and the efforts GAIN is taking to improve those conditions. Then, Dani interviews Josef Schmidhuber, Deputy Director for the Division of Labor and Markets at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to discuss the resilience of the agricultural sector.

