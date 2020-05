Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 22:00 Hits: 5

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has warned that efforts to control Desert Locusts will take some time as swarms are now threatening the Sahel region as well as East Africa, Yemen and Southwest Asia.

