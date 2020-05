Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 22:00 Hits: 3

Urgent action is needed to safeguard the biodiversity of the world's forests amid alarming rates of deforestation and degradation, according to the latest edition of The State of the World's Forests released today.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1276858/icode/