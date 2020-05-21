Curry Powder recalled over Salmonella Test

Articles

New Hoque and Sons, Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalling Radhuni Curry Powder, contained in 400g plastic bottles, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Radhuni Curry Powder was distributed in New York City, New York, including grocery stores in Jamaica, Jackson Heights, and the Bronx. The product was distributed to grocery stores between 4/17/2020 and 4/21/2020. They were then physically removed from the stores on 5/14/2020.

The product is labeled “Radhuni Curry Powder”. The product is contained in 400g clear, plastic bottles, with an expiration date of 01/02/2022, which can be found printed on the side of the container.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA, which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the distribution of the contaminated products and has also physically removed the contaminated products from stores as FDA and New Hoque and Sons, Inc. continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

