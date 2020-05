Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:58 Hits: 4

As France emerges from two months of lockdown, restaurants still have no reopening date. Among other dishes, Savoy is offering a poultry ballotine with foie gras in a truffle vinaigrette for takeaway.

(Image credit: Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/21/860127852/3-star-michelin-chef-guy-savoy-has-begun-offering-takeout-in-paris?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food