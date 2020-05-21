Tips for Handwashing When Running Water is Not Accessible

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 15:01 Hits: 6

By now, many of us have heard several times that washing hands with soap and water is an effective way to get rid of germs, including those that cause foodborne illness. We are advised to wash our hands often, especially before and after handling food. This advice is easy to follow when we have access to clean, running water. But how do you wash your hands if you find that clean, running water is out of reach?

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/05/21/tips-handwashing-when-running-water-not-accessible