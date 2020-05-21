Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 14:15 Hits: 6

This inspiring essay and photo slideshow highlight the true costs of hunger worldwide. Journalist and Senior Fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Roger Thurow, tells the story of a young Ethiopian man and the lifelong impact stunting is having on him and his country.

Photo courtesy of Roger Thurow

The post The Time is Now to End World Hunger and Transform the Food System appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/the-time-is-now-to-end-world-hunger-and-transform-the-food-system/