New on the Podcast: Tony Hillery Discusses Food Justice and Chandani Punia Talks About the Connection Between Hunger and Education

Wednesday, 20 May 2020



On Food Talk today: Tony Hillery of Harlem Grown talks about the importance of understanding food justice at a young age; Chandani Punia of Akshaya Patra discusses the connection between hunger, education, and inclusive program innovation.

