The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New on the Podcast: Tony Hillery Discusses Food Justice and Chandani Punia Talks About the Connection Between Hunger and Education

Category: Food Hits: 6


On Food Talk today: Tony Hillery of Harlem Grown talks about the importance of understanding food justice at a young age; Chandani Punia of Akshaya Patra discusses the connection between hunger, education, and inclusive program innovation.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Tony Hillery Discusses Food Justice and Chandani Punia Talks About the Connection Between Hunger and Education appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/new-on-the-podcast-tony-hillery-discusses-food-justice-and-chandani-punia-talks-about-the-connection-between-hunger-and-education/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version