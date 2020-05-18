The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Past, Present, and Future Research on Mount St. Helens

Category: Food Hits: 3

Mount St. Helens, in Washington State, erupted 40 years ago today. The largest landslide in recorded history filled valleys below with debris, and ash fell from the sky for weeks, blanketing the nearby area and affecting regions as far away as the Rocky Mountains. Within just two weeks, ash from the blast had circled the globe. 57 people lost their lives and hundreds of homes, buildings and structures were destroyed.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/05/18/past-present-and-future-research-mount-st-helens

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version