Rob Larew Talks Corporate Consolidation in the Food System

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani speaks with the president of the National Farmers Union (NFU), Rob Larew. They discuss the importance of rebuilding rural communities that support farmers, ranchers, and fishers. Larew also discusses NFU’s new tool that brings policymakers, farmers, ranchers, and fishers together to combat climate change.

