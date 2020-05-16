Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 13:29 Hits: 5

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Director of Soul Food Monologues LaDonna Sanders-Redmond talks about co-ops’ role in the food system. Sanders-Redmond also discusses ways that art can address injustice faced in the food system.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post LaDonna Sanders-Redmond on the Importance of Co-ops appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/ladonna-sanders-redmond-on-the-importance-of-co-ops/