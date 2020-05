Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

MELLACE FAMILY BRANDS CALIFORNIA INC. (JOHNVINCE FOODS),located at 655 North River Road, Unit C, Warren Ohio 44483-2254, is recalling Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate nonpareils, 18.5oz (1lb 2.5oz) 524g because it has undeclared MILK allergen on the retail label. People who have an allergy or severe sen

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mellace-family-brands-california-inc-johnvince-foods-recalls-wegmans-semi-sweet-chocolate-nonpareils