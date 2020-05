Articles

Friday, 15 May 2020

Sonny Perdue says he expects "85-90% production in probably a very few days or weeks." He also says the government is stepping up efforts to buy food from farmers and distribute it to families.

(Image credit: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

