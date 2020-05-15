Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 16:41 Hits: 4

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Patrick Holden of the Sustainable Food Trust. They discuss recent trends in the sustainable food and agriculture sectors.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post New on the Podcast: Patrick Holden on Sustainable Agriculture appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/new-on-the-podcast-patrick-holden-on-sustainable-agriculture/