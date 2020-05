Articles

Ramar Foods of Pittsburg, CA, is recalling its 14 ounce packages of Peekaboo branded Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream product out of an abundance of caution because of the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infe

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ramar-foods-recalls-mint-chocolate-chip-hidden-spinach-ice-cream-because-possible-health-risk